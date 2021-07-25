Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Transocean stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,627,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,733,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 3.66. Transocean has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Perestroika acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800 over the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,614 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 125,330 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,507 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,451 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 237,671 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

