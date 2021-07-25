TransUnion (TRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect TransUnion to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TransUnion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $116.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,145 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.07.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

