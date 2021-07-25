Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 60.47%.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of TRMT stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $48.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 15.79 and a quick ratio of 15.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

Separately, Jonestrading lowered Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.