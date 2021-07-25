Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trimble in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trimble’s FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.71. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trimble by 13.8% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Trimble by 27.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Trimble by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

