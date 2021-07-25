Triton International (TRTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Triton International to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $346.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.29 million. On average, analysts expect Triton International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRTN opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Triton International has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

In related news, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRTN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

