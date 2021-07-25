Truist Securiti Weighs in on Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNFP. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of PNFP opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.03. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,151,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,771,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

