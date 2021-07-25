TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 600,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,796 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $164,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.74 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.59.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

