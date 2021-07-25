Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 56.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,480 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 506.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 447,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,688,000 after acquiring an additional 373,908 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,044,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,194,000 after acquiring an additional 134,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER stock opened at $128.80 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

