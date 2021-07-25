Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,801 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,678 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,571 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,223 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.