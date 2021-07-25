Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 45.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.26.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIMC. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

