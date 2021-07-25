Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.25 Million in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 87,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $162,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.62.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $156.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

INNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

