Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 606 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,870,000 after buying an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,776,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $100,783,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 14.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 892,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,082,000 after buying an additional 109,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $122.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Argus raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.87.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

