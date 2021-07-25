Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 69,705 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,705 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.10% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

MDRX stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $206,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

