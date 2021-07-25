Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Boosted by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,860 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises approximately 1.7% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $25,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $318,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,318. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.73. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of -105.90 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.23 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.69.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

