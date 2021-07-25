Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWTR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $495,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $411,009,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Twitter by 33.3% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.