Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $60.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $71.69 on Friday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

