Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will post sales of $30.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. Two Harbors Investment posted sales of $45.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year sales of $125.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $143.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $120.96 million, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $141.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

NYSE:TWO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.83. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $19,613,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth $16,495,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 141.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after purchasing an additional 994,768 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 639,480 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

