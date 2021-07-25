Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) PT Set at $6.29 by BTIG Research

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) has been given a $6.29 target price by BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.83. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

