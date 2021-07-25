U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.10.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

