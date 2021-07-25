U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.

USX opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

USX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 30.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

