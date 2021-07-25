Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s 6th Largest Position

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,791,449 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,907,121 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 3.7% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $370,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,542,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $231,670,000 after buying an additional 93,992 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,278 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $47.46. 9,540,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,803,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.31.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

