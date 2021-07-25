UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 116.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

BDTX opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.84. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $111,818.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $342,146.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

