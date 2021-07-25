UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $116,000 in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Aprea Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 340,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APRE opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $92.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.01. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Aprea Therapeutics Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

