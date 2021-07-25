UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $198,000 in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arko alerts:

ARKO opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60. Arko Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ARKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.