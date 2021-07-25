UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $198,000 in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ARKO opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60. Arko Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.12.
ARKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.
Arko Company Profile
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
