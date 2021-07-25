UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,710 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $712.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.04.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.37 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

