UBS Group AG Buys 1,433 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 3,003.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 167,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 162,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter worth about $8,268,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of BSBR opened at $7.63 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.20.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.3419 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.92%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

