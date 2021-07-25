UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDEN shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.93.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

