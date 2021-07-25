UBS Group AG Has $129,000 Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 108.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1,563.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 235,656 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 276,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 153,383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 80,201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 105.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $20.23.

