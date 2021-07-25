UBS Group AG Has $138,000 Stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

UBS Group AG increased its position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in DURECT were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in DURECT by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.48 on Friday. DURECT Co. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $336.57 million, a P/E ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DURECT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

