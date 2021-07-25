UBS Group AG Invests $148,000 in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000.

SGFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $27.99 on Friday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

