UBS Group AG Sells 104 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 30,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASR opened at $179.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $193.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 25.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

