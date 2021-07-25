UBS Group AG Takes Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $177,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after buying an additional 40,870 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $51.58 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.69.

