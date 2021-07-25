UBS Group Analysts Give Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) a $30.21 Price Target

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) has been assigned a $30.21 price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intrum AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of ITJTY opened at $30.21 on Friday. Intrum AB has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

