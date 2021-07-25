UBS Group Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $970.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $890.00 to $970.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $940.26.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $976.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $889.98. The company has a market capitalization of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $633.29 and a 12-month high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,993 shares of company stock valued at $45,739,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.