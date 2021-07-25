UBS Group Reiterates €12.70 Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.03 ($11.80).

ETR SDF opened at €12.13 ($14.26) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.50. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.52.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

