UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF)

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Shares of SKUFF stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. AB SKF has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $29.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.37.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.