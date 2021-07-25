UBS Group Upgrades KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to “Sell”

UBS Group upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €55.00 ($64.71) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of €54.00 ($63.53).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered shares of KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KBC Group to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. KBC Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.58.

KBCSY opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.69. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

