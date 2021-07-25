Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,850 to GBX 3,500. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ultra Electronics traded as high as GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and last traded at GBX 3,290 ($42.98), with a volume of 106572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,470 ($32.27).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,595.50 ($33.91).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,220.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

