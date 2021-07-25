UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $18,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.09. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299 in the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

