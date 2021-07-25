Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $220.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $167.57 and a one year high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.81.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

