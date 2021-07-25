United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) PT Lowered to $36.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.63.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after buying an additional 237,275 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.