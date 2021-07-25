Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

UPLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.57.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,281 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Upland Software by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

