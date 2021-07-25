Urus Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.10 or 0.00821593 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

