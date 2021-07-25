USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2021 guidance at 6.150-6.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.15-6.50 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of USNA opened at $101.18 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.39. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $26,462.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,281 shares of company stock worth $126,739 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.