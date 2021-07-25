Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

NYSE:EQR opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.21. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $85.47.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

