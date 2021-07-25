Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cintas were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cintas by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $278,109,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $395.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $293.32 and a 12-month high of $395.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

