Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,600 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AJG opened at $143.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $154.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

