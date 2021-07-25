Utah Retirement Systems Sells 854 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 161,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after acquiring an additional 327,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $283.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.92. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $285.82.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

