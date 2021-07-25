Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) dropped 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 43,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,823,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.
The firm has a market capitalization of $937.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter.
Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.
