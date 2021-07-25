Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) dropped 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 43,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,823,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $937.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Uxin by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 879,766 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Uxin by 73.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 472,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Uxin by 4,713.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

