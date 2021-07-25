V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 162.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.1% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 13,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 80.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in V.F. by 80.7% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in V.F. by 9.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 177,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $83.08 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

